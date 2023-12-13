'He Ran Towards Speaker's Chair': MPs On Parliament Security Breach

Left shaken by the major security breach in the Lok Sabha 22 years after the attack on Parliament, several MPs have demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. Two men jumped into the chamber of the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, carrying canisters filled with coloured smoke. Footage showed one of them jumping over desks and heading towards the Speaker's chair, while another sprayed yellowish smoke from one of the canisters.

Speaking to NDTV, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he initially thought a person had fallen from the visitors' gallery.

"Zero Hour was on and I was waiting for my turn to speak. Suddenly one person jumped from the visitors' gallery. Initially, it appeared as if he had leaned over and fallen down, that was my initial reaction. This was followed by another person jumping and then I realised that this was a deliberate act. One person started running towards the Speaker's chair," Mr Chidambaram said.

"He took out his shoe, he was overpowered by certain members, but he had a canister in his hand which he had opened. Another person jumped down and also opened a canister. Both the canisters emitted yellow smoke. We don't know what the composition of the smoke was, it could have easily been toxic, it could have been poisonous, it could have been a smoke bomb, it could have been tear gas, it could have been anything," the MP said.