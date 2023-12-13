Opposition Says Security Breach A Terror Case, Wants BJP MP Probed

Prathap Simha, the BJP MP who signed the pass request for two men who breached parliament security today should be investigated, the INDIA bloc parties have demanded, declaring the security breach as a terrorist act.

The two men, who have been arrested, had carried in yellow cannisters evading all security. During the parliament proceedings, one of them jumped into the Lk Sabha floor from the visitors' gallery and activated the canisters, releasing thick yellow smoke.

Demanding a statement on the issue from the Union Home Minister, the Opposition had walked out of the Rajya Sabha. At a meeting later, members cutting across party lines have asked for BJP MP Pratap Simha to be questioned.

"They say this is a terrorist activity that has happened," sources said after the meeting.

So far the police have traced four persons, who, they said are allegedly involved. Two others, who supposedly masterminded the event, are yet to be traced.

Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma were the two who had got into the visitors' gallery. Two others, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, were detained from outside Parliament with coloured smoke canisters.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that the four people who went to parliament today do not belong to any terror group. Sources said the chances are that they had self-radicalised.

Visitors have to clear five levels of security before entering the parliament complex. Signatures from the office of an MP are needed to get a pass for the visitors' gallery.

Prathap Simha – a 42-year-old former journalist -- is an MP from Karnataka's Mysuru, He claims to idolise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has written his biography in 2007.

At least one of the men who breached security today is linked to his constituency. Manoranjan D, 35, is a Bachelor of Engineering graduate from Mysore Vivekanand University in Bengaluru and his father stays in Mysore's Vijaynagar.