Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Debates 'No-Confidence Motion' Against Narendra Modi's Government Today

Fifteen years after it happened the last time, the ruling BJP will face a vote of no-confidence in parliament today. In a marathon debate in Lok Sabha, the government, its allies and the opposition parties will put forward their view of the performance of the Narendra Modi government in the last four years. While the opposition will target the government headed by PM Modi over what it terms as "failures", the ruling alliance will not only defend its case, but also inform the country of its "achievements" in the last four years. Many of BJP's allies have been upset over the manner in which the government has handled several cases and situations, but have more-or-less agreed to back the government in today's crucial vote. The Congress, which does not have the numbers to upstage the BJP, has said that the no-trust motion in the parliament monsoon session is "much more than a show of numbers." They said they will "use the occasion to expose the government over its many failures." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will give his government's report card in his reply to the debate, will be watched carefully as his speech today is widely seen as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 general elections. Based on their strength in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the 7-hour-long marathon debate. The Congress has got 38 minutes, and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which initiated the no-confidence motion, have got 13 minutes. Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively to present their case. The debate will begin shortly after the monsoon session of parliament resumes for the day at 11 am.
Hours before the debate in parliament begins, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, calling for a "constructive, disruption-free" debate. "India will be watching us closely," said PM Modi.
Shatrughan Sinha, the BJP's in-house critic, ended speculation over his vote in tomorrow's no-trust motion against PM Narendra Modi government, saying he would definitely vote along with his party BJP against the motion."
Ahead of a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament -- the first in 15 years -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted calling for a "constructive, disruption-free" debate. "India will be watching us closely," said PM Modi."
The BJP's oldest ally Shiv Sena was trying to act difficult to get, but is said to have agreed to vote against the opposition's motion after BJP boss Amit Shah made the call to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Sena leaders say they will take the final call only at 10 am today but the BJP insists Sena will back the government.
BJD lawmaker Pinaki Misra told NDTV that the Odisha-based party had been equidistant to the Congress and BJP, a hint that it might abstain. But a final decision would be taken only by chief minister Naveen Patnaik who will be tracking the debate from Bhubaneshwar, he said.
The BJP, which was accused of stalling the no-trust move last time, is seen as changing its approach. Sources said it was because the party felt that once the no-trust vote is debated and defeated, the opposition would not have any excuse to disrupt proceedings in parliament.
Congress leader Anand Sharma said the trust vote wasn't "only a question of numbers". "We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people," he said.
The ruling BJP reached out to upset allies and friendly parties for support and according to some reports, also touched base with some of its own lawmakers who were expected to skip the vote on account of poor health or other reasons.
The Telugu Desam Party will initiate the debate and Rahul Gandhi will be the Congress's lead speaker.
"Today is an important day in our parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate. We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution," he tweeted.
The opposition-sponsored move was made at the start of the monsoon session of parliament. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s motion, submitted first, was accepted by the Speaker.
The government has enough numbers to defeat the motion. PM Modi will reply to the debate that is widely seen as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 general elections.
