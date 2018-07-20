Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Debates 'No-Confidence Motion' Against Narendra Modi's Government Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government faces a vote of no-confidence in Parliament today

Fifteen years after it happened the last time, the ruling BJP will face a vote of no-confidence in parliament today. In a marathon debate in Lok Sabha, the government, its allies and the opposition parties will put forward their view of the performance of the Narendra Modi government in the last four years. While the opposition will target the government headed by PM Modi over what it terms as "failures", the ruling alliance will not only defend its case, but also inform the country of its "achievements" in the last four years. Many of BJP's allies have been upset over the manner in which the government has handled several cases and situations, but have more-or-less agreed to back the government in today's crucial vote. The Congress, which does not have the numbers to upstage the BJP, has said that the no-trust motion in the parliament monsoon session is "much more than a show of numbers." They said they will "use the occasion to expose the government over its many failures." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will give his government's report card in his reply to the debate, will be watched carefully as his speech today is widely seen as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 general elections. Based on their strength in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the 7-hour-long marathon debate. The Congress has got 38 minutes, and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which initiated the no-confidence motion, have got 13 minutes. Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively to present their case. The debate will begin shortly after the monsoon session of parliament resumes for the day at 11 am.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the mega debate and trust vote in parliament today: