Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Debates 'No-Confidence Motion' Against Narendra Modi's Government Today

Monsoon session of parliament: PM Modi called for a "constructive, disruption-free" debate over the no-trust vote.

All India | , | Updated: July 20, 2018 09:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Debates 'No-Confidence Motion' Against Narendra Modi's Government Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government faces a vote of no-confidence in Parliament today

New Delhi: 

Fifteen years after it happened the last time, the ruling BJP will face a vote of no-confidence in parliament today. In a marathon debate in Lok Sabha, the government, its allies and the opposition parties will put forward their view of the performance of the Narendra Modi government in the last four years. While the opposition will target the government headed by PM Modi over what it terms as "failures", the ruling alliance will not only defend its case, but also inform the country of its "achievements" in the last four years. Many of BJP's allies have been upset over the manner in which the government has handled several cases and situations, but have more-or-less agreed to back the government in today's crucial vote. The Congress, which does not have the numbers to upstage the BJP, has said that the no-trust motion in the parliament monsoon session is "much more than a show of numbers." They said they will "use the occasion to expose the government over its many failures." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will give his government's report card in his reply to the debate, will be watched carefully as his speech today is widely seen as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 general elections. Based on their strength in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the 7-hour-long marathon debate. The Congress has got 38 minutes, and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which initiated the no-confidence motion, have got 13 minutes. Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively to present their case. The debate will begin shortly after the monsoon session of parliament resumes for the day at 11 am.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the mega debate and trust vote in parliament today:


Jul 20, 2018
09:41 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah will address the cabinet ministers at 10:15 am.
Jul 20, 2018
09:38 (IST)
Here what the BJP's oldest ally, the Shiv Sena, said: 

The Shiv Sena has called a meeting of its lawmakers this morning, an hour before the no-trust motion is debated. It is at this meeting that the lawmakers would be formally told about the party stand.  BJP sources said Sena will back the government." The nation is concerned about the stand of Shiv Sena. Our party will make the right decision. Between 10:30 -11:00 am, the party chief will himself tell the party about his decision," party leader Sanjay Raut said.
Jul 20, 2018
09:28 (IST)
No-Confidence Motion: "We Owe This To People" - PM Narendra Modi Tweets Urging Disruption-Free No-Trust Debate
Hours before the debate in parliament begins, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, calling for a "constructive, disruption-free" debate. "India will be watching us closely," said PM Modi.
Jul 20, 2018
09:24 (IST)
Jul 20, 2018
09:22 (IST)
No Confidence Motion Shatrughan Sinha Explains His Stand On No Trust Vote in Monsoon Session
Shatrughan Sinha, the BJP's in-house critic, ended speculation over his vote in tomorrow's no-trust motion against PM Narendra Modi government, saying he would definitely vote along with his party BJP against the motion."
Jul 20, 2018
09:22 (IST)
Jul 20, 2018
09:19 (IST)
No-Confidence Motion: "We Owe This To People" - PM Narendra Modi Tweets Urging Disruption-Free No-Trust Debate
Ahead of a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament -- the first in 15 years -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted calling for a "constructive, disruption-free" debate. "India will be watching us closely," said PM Modi."
Jul 20, 2018
09:14 (IST)
The Likely Outcome Of Today's Trust Vote In Parliament (Lok Sabha)

The NDA has about 312 members in the 533-member house. The majority mark, however, stands at 267 as 11 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have about 152 seats.

The BJP's oldest ally Shiv Sena was trying to act difficult to get, but is said to have agreed to vote against the opposition's motion after BJP boss Amit Shah made the call to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Sena leaders say they will take the final call only at 10 am today but the BJP insists Sena will back the government.

BJD lawmaker Pinaki Misra told NDTV that the Odisha-based party had been equidistant to the Congress and BJP, a hint that it might abstain. But a final decision would be taken only by chief minister Naveen Patnaik who will be tracking the debate from Bhubaneshwar, he said.

The BJP, which was accused of stalling the no-trust move last time, is seen as changing its approach. Sources said it was because the party felt that once the no-trust vote is debated and defeated, the opposition would not have any excuse to disrupt proceedings in parliament.

Jul 20, 2018
09:13 (IST)
Ahead Of Today's Trust Vote In Lok Sabha, A Marginal Shift In Congress' Pitch

The Congress has already tweaked its pitch. A day after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi made a cryptic remark, "Who says we don't have numbers?" the Congress conceded that the no-trust vote wasn't about the numbers at all.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said the trust vote wasn't "only a question of numbers". "We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people," he said.

The Congress on Thursday said that today's no-confidence motion was more than a show of numbers and it will use the occasion to "expose" the government's "failure".

Jul 20, 2018
09:12 (IST)
The BJP has the numbers to sail through the trust vote. But the BJP's effort is not to just survive but make a splash when votes are counted at the end of the marathon debate. The target is to get two-thirds majority, a target that could be within striking distance if parties such as Tamil Nadu ruling AIADMK's 37 lawmakers and Odisha's Biju Janata Dal's 20 lawmakers abstain.

"It will be a battle," said BJP ally Akali Dal's Naresh Gujral, likening the day-long debate to a joint election rally of all parties for the 2019 elections. He suggested that how various parties vote in the no-trust vote could be an indicator of the "the line-up at the time of elections also".
Jul 20, 2018
09:03 (IST)
Watch: No-Confidence Motion - BJP Looks To Make Congress Regret Its Decision Today

The ruling BJP is making every muscle work to make the Congress regret its decision to seek today's no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. It has worked the phones to cajole upset allies, reached out to friendly parties to abstain if they can't support and according to some reports, also touched base with some of its own lawmakers who were expected to skip the vote on account of poor health, or otherwise.

Jul 20, 2018
09:00 (IST)
How It Stands - The Numbers For Today's Trust Vote In Parliament (Lok Sabha)

The BJP-led coalition NDA has about 312 members in the 533-member house. The majority mark stands at 267 as 11 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have about 152 seats.

The opposition says the motion is not about numbers but about making the government accountable.

"We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people," the Congress's Anand Sharma said.

The ruling BJP reached out to upset allies and friendly parties for support and according to some reports, also touched base with some of its own lawmakers who were expected to skip the vote on account of poor health or other reasons.

The Telugu Desam Party will initiate the debate and Rahul Gandhi will be the Congress's lead speaker.

Jul 20, 2018
08:58 (IST)
Ahead of a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament - the first in 15 years - Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted calling for a "constructive, disruption-free" debate. "India will be watching us closely," said PM Modi.

"Today is an important day in our parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate. We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution," he tweeted.

The opposition-sponsored move was made at the start of the monsoon session of parliament. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s motion, submitted first, was accepted by the Speaker.

The government has enough numbers to defeat the motion. PM Modi will reply to the debate that is widely seen as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 general elections.

Jul 20, 2018
08:56 (IST)
PM Modi Tweets Ahead Of Today's Trust Vote In Parliament (Lok Sabha)

Ahead of today's no-trust vote and debate in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying "India Watching Us Closely". Here is what he wrote:

Jul 20, 2018
08:52 (IST)
Who Gets How Much Time In Today's Lok Sabha Debate

Based on their strength in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the 7-hour-long marathon debate. The Congress has got 38 minutes, and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which initiated the no-confidence motion, have got 13 minutes. Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively to present their case. The debate will begin at 11 am.
Jul 20, 2018
08:51 (IST)
The Congress, which does not have the numbers to upstage the BJP, has said that the no-trust vote is "much more than a show of numbers." They said they will "use the occasion to expose the government over its many failures." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will give his government's report card in his reply to the debate, will be watched carefully as his speech today is widely seen as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 general elections.
Jul 20, 2018
08:50 (IST)
Many of BJP's allies have been upset over the manner in which the government has handled several cases and situations, but have more-or-less agreed to back the government in today's crucial vote.
Jul 20, 2018
08:50 (IST)
While the opposition will target the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what it terms as "failures", the ruling alliance will not only defend its case, but also inform the country of its "achievements" in the last four years.
Jul 20, 2018
08:50 (IST)
Fifteen years after it happened the last time, the ruling BJP will face a vote of no-confidence in Parliament today. In a marathon debate in Lok Sabha, the government, its allies and the opposition parties will put forward their view of the performance of the Modi government in the last four years.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVEParliament No-Confidence MotionNo-Trust Vote Parliament

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................