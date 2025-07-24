Advertisement
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: On the fourth day of the monsoon session, the Parliament aims to discuss a bunch of bills. The Lok Sabha is set to discuss key legislations, including the scheduled tribes reservation bill for Goa and the Merchant Shipping Bill.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for consideration and passage. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 for consideration and passage.

Carriage of Goods by Sea and Coastal Shipping Bill are likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 4 Live Updates:

Jul 24, 2025 09:32 (IST)
Parliament Session LIVE

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on the constitutional and electoral implications of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

