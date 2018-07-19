No-Confidence Motion: A 5-Point Guide If the no-confidence motion is accepted by a majority, then the ruling government has to resign.

Share EMAIL PRINT A no-confidence motion is a parliamentary motion which is moved in the Lok Sabha. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government will face a Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government will face a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The no confidence motion was moved by the Opposition and accepted in the Lok Sabha at the start of the monsoon session of the Parliament. The motion was moved against the government on several issues - special status to Andhra Pradesh, mob attacks, violence against Dalits and women among others. This is the first no-confidence motion Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-year-old government will face and the first to be taken up in 15 years since the last BJP-led government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced one in 2003. The BJP-led coalition counts 312 members in the 535-member Lok Sabha, including 274 of the BJP. The government needs 268 to clear the test and it has enough numbers to sail through the motion. A 5-Point Guide On Understanding No-Confidence Motion: A no-confidence motion is a parliamentary motion which is moved in the Lok Sabha against the entire council of ministers, stating that they are no longer fit to hold positions of responsibility due to their inadequacy or failure to carry out their obligations. When a no-confidence motion is moved in the Lok Sabha, the Speaker reads it out to the House. The motion then needs to be supported by at least 50 members in the House to be accepted. A discussion day is then decided by the Speaker and the ruling party is required to prove its trust by answering the queries raised during the discussion. The Speaker then puts out the question in front of the House and the House's decision can be put across through a "voice vote" or "division of votes". If the motion is accepted by a majority, then the ruling government has to resign.



