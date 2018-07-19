No-Confidence Motion: A 5-Point Guide

A no-confidence motion is a parliamentary motion which is moved in the Lok Sabha.
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government will face a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha
on Friday. The no confidence motion was moved by the Opposition and accepted in the Lok Sabha at the start of the monsoon session of the Parliament. The motion was moved against the government on several issues - special status to Andhra Pradesh, mob attacks, violence against Dalits and women among others. This is the first no-confidence motion Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-year-old government will face and the first to be taken up in 15 years since the last BJP-led government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced one in 2003. The BJP-led coalition counts 312 members in the 535-member Lok Sabha, including 274 of the BJP. The government needs 268 to clear the test and it has enough numbers to sail through the motion.