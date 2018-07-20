AIADMK To Back Government In No Confidence Vote, Say Sources

No-trust motion: AIADMK will support the government in the no-confidence motion

Highlights AIADMK agreed to support BJP after Amit Shah called its leaders Ruling combine trying to show a two-thirds majority in the voting Andhra Pradesh's TDP accused AIADMK of being "B Team" of BJP

Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK will support the government in the no-confidence motion against the government that will be taken up shortly in parliament. The party, sources said, will issue a whip to its 37 lawmakers to vote for the government.

The south party, which had been vacillating over its support, agreed to support the BJP after party chief Amit Shah called its leaders yesterday.

Sources said Mr Shah had convinced AIADMK -- which was inclined towards abstaining from voting, to vote for the government.

The BJP and its allies have between them 314 votes. Addition of the AIADMK seats will push their numbers to 351. The ruling combine has been trying to show a two-thirds majority in the voting that's expected to be an indicator of the battle lines for next year's general elections.

The opposition parties accused the government of trying to dodge the issue. The TDP -- which moved the no confidence motion over financial privileges for Andhra Pradesh -- accused the AIADMK of being the "B Team" of the BJP.

Yesterday, Indicating that his party will not support the no-trust vote, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said: "The TDP has moved this motion to highlight issues in Andhra Pradesh. No state supported Tamil Nadu when we stalled proceedings in parliament over Cauvery".

AIADMK was one of the parties whose protests during the second half of the budget session had scuttled Telugu Desam Party's bid to push for a no-confidence motion. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not allow the taking up of the notice due to the constant disruption.