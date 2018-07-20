Confident Centre Faces No-Confidence Motion, Big Debate Today: 10 Facts

No-confidence motion: BJP is looking to make Congress regret its decision today
New Delhi: The ruling BJP is making every muscle work to make the Congress regret its decision to seek today's no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. It has worked the phones to cajole upset allies, reached out to friendly parties to abstain if they can't support and according to some reports, also touched base with some of its own lawmakers who were expected to skip the vote on account of poor health, or otherwise. The Telugu Desam Party, which was the first to seek the no-confidence motion, will initiate the debate and Rahul Gandhi will be the Congress's lead speaker. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate that is widely seen as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 general elections.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
The BJP has the numbers to sail through the trust vote. But the BJP's effort is not to just survive but make a splash when votes are counted at the end of the marathon debate. The target is to get two-thirds majority, a target that could be within striking distance if parties such as Tamil Nadu ruling AIADMK's 37 lawmakers and Odisha's Biju Janata Dal's 20 lawmakers abstain.
"It will be a battle," said BJP ally Akali Dal's Naresh Gujral, likening the day-long debate to a joint election rally of all parties for the 2019 elections. He suggested that how various parties vote in the no-trust vote could be an indicator of the "the line-up at the time of elections also". "...I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate... India will be watching us closely," PM Modi tweeted today.
The Congress has already tweaked its pitch. A day after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi made a cryptic remark, "Who says we don't have numbers?" the Congress conceded that the no-trust vote wasn't about the numbers at all.
Congress leader Anand Sharma said the trust vote wasn't "only a question of numbers". "We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people," he said.
The Congress on Thursday said that today's no-confidence motion was more than a show of numbers and it will use the occasion to "expose" the government's "failure".
The NDA has about 312 members in the 533-member house. The majority mark, however, stands at 267 as 11 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have about 152 seats.
The BJP's oldest ally Shiv Sena was trying to act difficult to get, but is said to have agreed to vote against the opposition's motion after BJP boss Amit Shah made the call to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Sena leaders say they will take the final call only at 10 am today but the BJP insists Sena will back the government.
BJD lawmaker Pinaki Misra told NDTV that the Odisha-based party had been equidistant to the Congress and BJP, a hint that it might abstain. But a final decision would be taken only by chief minister Naveen Patnaik who will be tracking the debate from Bhubaneshwar, he said.
The no-confidence motion -- an extension of Andhra Pradesh's demand for special status that would involve extensive financial benefits for the state -- was moved on Wednesday.
The BJP, which was accused of stalling the no-trust move last time, is seen as changing its approach. Sources said it was because the party felt that once the no-trust vote is debated and defeated, the opposition would not have any excuse to disrupt proceedings in parliament.