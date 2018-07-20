Confident Centre Faces No-Confidence Motion, Big Debate Today: 10 Facts

No-confidence motion: BJP is looking to make Congress regret its decision today

New Delhi: The ruling BJP is making every muscle work to make the Congress regret its decision to seek today's no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. It has worked the phones to cajole upset allies, reached out to friendly parties to abstain if they can't support and according to some reports, also touched base with some of its own lawmakers who were expected to skip the vote on account of poor health, or otherwise. The Telugu Desam Party, which was the first to seek the no-confidence motion, will initiate the debate and Rahul Gandhi will be the Congress's lead speaker. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate that is widely seen as a launch pad for his campaign for the 2019 general elections.