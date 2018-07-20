'PM Is Not A Chowkidar But Bhaagidaar': Rahul Gandhi on Rafale Deal

No-trust motion: Congress's Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal

Rahul Gandhi, in an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-trust debate in parliament, said "He cannot look me in the eye."

Targeting the Prime Minister on the Rafale deal, he said: "I can see he (PM Modi) is smiling but there is a touch of nervousness. And now he cannot look me in the eye."

As he repeated his comment, PM Modi was seen smiling and looking directly at the Congress president. "Chowkidar nahin hain, bhaagidaar hain (he is no watchman, he is a participant)," said Mr Gandhi.

The Congress president was the third speaker to take the floor in parliament as the government faced its first no-confidence motion.

He began his speech by alleging that many in India were "victims of BJP's jumla (lies) strike".

Alleging a scam in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France, Mr Gandhi alleged that PM Modi's government finalised the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets with the French government at a higher price at a loss to the taxman to favour "a businessman".

As chaos erupted over his comments and his sharpest ever attack on the prime minister, Mr Gandhi said to the ruling party MPs "Daro mat (don't be scared)".

Rahul Gandhi was also trolled on social media after he said "PM bahar jaate hain," referring to the PM's foreign trips. The comment drew laughter from the Prime Minister.