Unsurprisingly, Rahul Gandhi's Viral Wink Reminds Twitter Of Priya Prakash Varrier

With a wink, Rahul Gandhi went as viral as Priya Prakash Varrier on Friday. The Congress president eclipsed all else in parliament, which was debating a no-confidence motion, by first delivering a thunderous speech about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, referring to himself as Pappu and then walking across to PM Modi and giving him a hug. Finally, back in his seat, Mr Gandhi turned to someone in the Congress benches and winked. Social media erupted. Hashtags trended, memes were created, jokes were made, and some disapproving eyebrows raised as well. Many of the said memes co-opted Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, she of the original viral wink, as an unwitting participant.

It seems, it just so seems, like Twitter thinks Rahul Gandhi out-winks Priya who, just months ago, had a smitten social media crushing on her after a film clip of her winking raced around the Internet.

"Move over Priya Prakash Warrier. The killer wink is here," tweeted one user while another added: "Rahul Gandhi is giving tough competition to Priya Prakash Varrier." Another one added: "Priya Prakash scared for her popularity insecurity after Rahul Gandhi's winking at Lok Sabha." And here's Twitter's verdict: "Rahul Gandhi's wink is actually better than Priya Prakash Varrier's."

Priya Prakash scared for its popularity insecurity after Rahul Gandhi's winking at Lok Sabha.... #NoConfidenceMotion — Rakesh Dabhi (@rakesdabhi) July 20, 2018

Actually m Rahul Gandhi n competition dia Priya prakash varrier ko — Prashant (@prashants51) July 20, 2018

I might dislike Congress for various Actions.

May blame You for many Inactions @RahulGandhi

But, You have a Positivity

One with Positive Vibes can Feel it!

You give us a Hope

1) That Hug was like Munna Bhai's 'Jaadu ki Jhappi to Maamu'

2) Wink Better than Priya Prakashpic.twitter.com/EXrlC11MpV — Rehan Ali Khan (@Rehan_Pro) July 20, 2018

Some people couldn't decide and asked for help.

#NoConfidenceMotion

Who was better?



Like : Rahul Gandhi

RT : Priya Prakash Varrier



(Do RT post your vote ) pic.twitter.com/uh4kE0IlnZ — Kunal Ramaiya (@Informkunal) July 20, 2018

Who did it better ?

RT for Rahul Gandhi

Fav for Priya Prakash Warrior.#NoConfidenceMotionpic.twitter.com/jHATPioW1I — Serendipity (@ConsiderMeHappy) July 20, 2018

And here are those who thought Rahul Gandhi may just have been "inspired" by Priya Prakash Varrier.

I think Rahul Gandhi is truly inspired by Priya Prakash and Munna bhaii.. #NoConfidenceMotion — pratyasha#12 (@PratyashaPc) July 20, 2018

When Rahul Gandhi does a Priya Prakash Warrier.

Forward via WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/VrbhZcRHpt — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) July 20, 2018

Have there any difference between the winking style of Priya Prakash and Rahul Gandhi ?

@AanchalSingh31 — Vivek Rai Ashish (@shivuvivek) July 20, 2018

What a day it's been for Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi, caught unawares by the hug, returned it with a pat on the younger politician's back. The lead into the hug-pat-wink was Rahul Gandhi's concluding remarks: "You can call me Pappu, but I don't have a speck of hatred against you." Soon after, hashtags such as #RahulGandhi, 'Pappu,' #RahulHugsModi and #BhookampAaGaya trended furiously, with even a small section of Bollywood declaring tweeting about "Hug Day."

In February this year, the Internet discovered budding actress Priya Prakash Varrier and her wicked winking skills. A video featuring Priya Prakash winking at her classmate in the film Oru Adaar Love trended for days, making the follower count on her Instagram shoot up overnight. Subsequently, she also had her Instagram account verified and now reportedly charges some Rs 8 lakhs per Instagram post.