Why PM Modi Laughed During Rahul Gandhi's Speech

No-confidence motion: The laughter directed at Rahul Gandhi from the BJP benches became louder and PM Narendra Modi was seen joining in

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 20, 2018 15:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

No-confidence motion: PM Modi laughs as Rahul Gandhi speaks in parliament.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen chuckling heartily today at one point during Congress president Rahul Gandhi's speech in the no-confidence motion debate. "PM bahaar mein jaate hain (the PM goes abroad)," said Rahul Gandhi.

When there was some laughter, Mr Gandhi amended quickly: "Bahaar jaate hain, meaning abroad... To Obamaji, Trumpji".

But the laughter from the ruling party benches became louder and PM Modi was seen joining in.

The Congress president kept speaking, without pause. "PM Modi goes abroad but he never comes out of his security cover. He doesn't speak to small traders, he only speaks to suit-boot businessmen," he said.

PM Modi also smiled later when Mr Gandhi kept jabbing him with the words: "PM can't look me in the eye. He has not been truthful."

Mr Gandhi was trolled online for the comments.

 

Mr Gandhi then ended his sharpest-ever attack on Narendra Modi from the floor of parliament today by walking over to the Prime Minister and hugging him.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexDhadak Movie ReviewPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosPetrol, Diesel PricesAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee NoteBMW G 310

................................ Advertisement ................................