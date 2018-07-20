Why PM Modi Laughed During Rahul Gandhi's Speech

No-confidence motion: PM Modi laughs as Rahul Gandhi speaks in parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen chuckling heartily today at one point during Congress president Rahul Gandhi's speech in the no-confidence motion debate. "PM bahaar mein jaate hain (the PM goes abroad)," said Rahul Gandhi.

When there was some laughter, Mr Gandhi amended quickly: "Bahaar jaate hain, meaning abroad... To Obamaji, Trumpji".

But the laughter from the ruling party benches became louder and PM Modi was seen joining in.

The Congress president kept speaking, without pause. "PM Modi goes abroad but he never comes out of his security cover. He doesn't speak to small traders, he only speaks to suit-boot businessmen," he said.

PM Modi also smiled later when Mr Gandhi kept jabbing him with the words: "PM can't look me in the eye. He has not been truthful."

Mr Gandhi was trolled online for the comments.

Someone just now said Modi ji should check if Pappu stole his wallet or mobile.. Pakit maar samjh rahe Hai isko. By God. - Ashu (@muglikar_) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi accepts he is pappu. Finally - Sailor (@sailorsmoon) July 20, 2018

Mr Gandhi then ended his sharpest-ever attack on Narendra Modi from the floor of parliament today by walking over to the Prime Minister and hugging him.