Parliament Live Updates - "Triple Talaq Must Go For Equal Rights To Women": President To Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind today endorsed the development efforts undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, saying that the massive mandate to the government will help it continue the "developmental journey that started in 2014".
He also outlined the government's goals over the next five years, mentioning not just welfare measures but also on women equality, fighting terror and the country's space programme.
In the traditional address to the joint session of parliament, President Kovind said: "The people of India have waited for a very long time for even basic facilities to reach them, I am happy to say that my government has now made it a priority to reach out and uplift people from poverty and provide all the basic needs to live with dignity. Rural and urban India, both must progress," he said.
Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the members of the parliament. The dinner will take place at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.
It will be the first time that the Prime Minister will be meeting all the members of the parliament after the new government was formed last month.
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday in which the newly elected members took oath and election of the Speaker was held.
The Rajya Sabha will begin its proceedings from today after the address of the President.
The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented to Parliament on July 4 and the Union Budget for 2019-20 will be presented to Lok Sabha July 5.
- I am happy to say that the elections were held peacefully and successfully. A record number of people voted and I am happy to inform you all that there has been a significant rise in women, both in terms of voter turnout as well as women elected to parliament.
- The number of women who voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election were nearly as much as the number of men, and in a lot areas there were more women who voted compared to men.