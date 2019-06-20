Parliament Live Updates - "Triple Talaq Must Go For Equal Rights To Women": President To Parliament

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the members of the parliament.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 20, 2019 12:14 IST
"More than 61 crore people cast their vote and set a new record," President Kovind said.

President Ram Nath Kovind today endorsed the development efforts undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, saying that the massive mandate to the government will help it continue the "developmental journey that started in 2014".

He also outlined the government's goals over the next five years, mentioning not just welfare measures but also on women equality, fighting terror and the country's space programme.   

In the traditional address to the joint session of parliament, President Kovind said: "The people of India have waited for a very long time for even basic facilities to reach them, I am happy to say that my government has now made it a priority to reach out and uplift people from poverty and provide all the basic needs to live with dignity. Rural and urban India, both must progress," he said.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the members of the parliament.  The dinner will take place at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

It will be the first time that the Prime Minister will be meeting all the members of the parliament after the new government was formed last month.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday in which the newly elected members took oath and election of the Speaker was held.

The Rajya Sabha will begin its proceedings from today after the address of the President.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented to Parliament on July 4 and the Union Budget for 2019-20 will be presented to Lok Sabha July 5.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Parliament:


Jun 20, 2019
12:06 (IST)
Jun 20, 2019
12:05 (IST)
"Parliamentarians must remember the crores of people who came out to vote in adverse weather conditions. Their aspirations must be given priority. I hope this House will work towards that": President Kovind
Jun 20, 2019
11:56 (IST)
Jun 20, 2019
11:55 (IST)
"7.3 lakh crore transferred to people under direct benefit transfer in last 5 years. Over 1.41 lakh crore saved as 8 crore fake beneficiaries weeded out," says President Kovind in address to joint session of Parliament.
Jun 20, 2019
11:54 (IST)
World standing with India on issue of terror, UN's declaration of Masood Azhar as global terrorist is the proof: President Kovind
Jun 20, 2019
11:53 (IST)
"Illegal immigrants are a threat to the security of the country. Work is being carried out on the National Register of Citizens and security along the borders will be increased": President Kovind 
Jun 20, 2019
11:52 (IST)
My government will make its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption more expansive and effective: President Kovind
Jun 20, 2019
11:50 (IST)
Developmental work is being carried out at large scale in Naxal-affected areas, says President.
Jun 20, 2019
11:45 (IST)
Jun 20, 2019
11:42 (IST)
"Government's focus is on improving public transport and seamless mobility. My government is working towards a 'one nation, one transport card' facility": President Kovind
Jun 20, 2019
11:40 (IST)
"My government is working to increase seats in higher educational institutes by 50 per cent by 2024, will create 2 crore more seats," President Kovind in address at joint session of parliament.
Jun 20, 2019
11:39 (IST)
"Removing practices like triple talaq and "nikah halala" essential to give equality to women," says President Ram Nath Kovind.
Jun 20, 2019
Jun 20, 2019
11:33 (IST)
"Centre plans 'Khelo India Programme' to identify young sportspersons at the district level": President Kovind
Jun 20, 2019
11:33 (IST)
"My government has set a target of making India a 5-trillion dollar economy by 2024": President Kovind 
Jun 20, 2019
11:28 (IST)
Jun 20, 2019
11:27 (IST)
"Efforts are on for banking services to reach every home and every citizens of India. For this, India Post's postal payment banks are playing a crucial role," president Kovind says.
Jun 20, 2019
"PM's schemes have also been introduced for farmers and families of jawans. Massive work is being carried for the 'aspirational districts' of the country," says President Kovind
Jun 20, 2019
Jun 20, 2019
11:15 (IST)
Jun 20, 2019
11:12 (IST)
More than half of the elected lawmakers are new: President Kovind

More than half of the elected lawmakers are new
More than 61 crore people cast their vote and set a new record. The people of India gave a clear mandate for sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas
Jun 20, 2019
11:10 (IST)
Jun 20, 2019
Jun 20, 2019
11:08 (IST)
Jun 20, 2019
11:06 (IST)
2019 elections saw significant rise in women voter turnout: President

  • I am happy to say that the elections were held peacefully and successfully. A record number of people voted and I am happy to inform you all that there has been a significant rise in women, both in terms of voter turnout as well as women elected to parliament.
  • The number of women who voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election were nearly as much as the number of men, and in a lot areas there were more women who voted compared to men.
Jun 20, 2019
11:04 (IST)
President Kovind lauded the large number of participation of women in the Lok Sabha elections. "Despite the intense heat, people came to vote in large numbers. Women folk also came to the polling booth in large numbers," President Kovind said.
Jun 20, 2019
11:04 (IST)
President Kovind begins addressing the joint session of Parliament.
Jun 20, 2019
President Kovind arrives at the Central Hall of the Parliament
Jun 20, 2019
President Kovind leaves for Parliament. He will address the joint session of both the Houses today.
Jun 20, 2019
10:29 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall today
Jun 20, 2019
10:29 (IST)
