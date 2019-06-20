President's Joint Address To Parliament After Elections: Top 10 Quotes

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the parliament this morning.

In his first address to the parliament after the national elections, President Ram Nath Kovind today congratulated the Election Commission "for successful completion of the world's largest election".

"I am pleased to address the first joint sitting of Parliament after the election of the 17th Lok Sabha, in the year commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all newly elected Members of this Lok Sabha," President Kovind said as he began his address.

More than 61 crore voters of the country "set a new record by casting their votes and enhanced the credibility of India's democracy in the world," he added. In his address, he touched on various issues including economy, illegal immigration and triple talaq.

Here are the top quotes from President Ram Nath Kovind's address to parliament.