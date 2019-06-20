"Mandate To Continue Developmental Journey": President Tells Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of parliament today.

President Ram Nath Kovind today endorsed the development efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as the 17th Lok Sabha started. The people, he said, "have given a clear mandate to the government to continue the developmental journey that started in 2014".

He also outlined the government's goals over the next five years, mentioning not just welfare measures but also on social equality, fighting terror and the country's space programme.

In the traditional address to the joint session of parliament, President Kovind said: "The people of India have waited for a very long time for even basic facilities to reach them, I am happy to say that my government has now made it a priority to reach out and uplift people from poverty and provide all the basic needs to live with dignity. Rural and urban India, both must progress," he said.