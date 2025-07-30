Parliament Monsoon Session Day 8 Highlights: A special discussion on Operation Sindoor will continue in the Rajya Sabha today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Leader of the House JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in the discussion.

A special discussion in Lok Sabha culminated on Tuesday evening with Prime Minister Narendra giving a "notice" to Pakistan that the Operation Sindoor will continue. The debate saw 74 speakers, totaling 18 hours and 41 minutes.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 8 Live Updates: