INDIA
World
2 minutes ago

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 8 Highlights: A special discussion on Operation Sindoor will continue in the Rajya Sabha today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Leader of the House JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in the discussion.

A special discussion in Lok Sabha culminated on Tuesday evening with Prime Minister Narendra giving a "notice" to Pakistan that the Operation Sindoor will continue. The debate saw 74 speakers, totaling 18 hours and 41 minutes.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 8 Live Updates:

Jul 30, 2025 10:10 (IST)
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension Of Business Notice To Discuss Special Intensive Revision

Jul 30, 2025 09:34 (IST)
Congress MP Manickam Tagore Gives Notice To Discuss "Ongoing Mass Demolition Drives In Delhi"

Jul 30, 2025 09:25 (IST)
Special Discussion On Op Sindoor In Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session, Parliament Monsoon Session 2025, Operation Sindoor
INDIA
World
