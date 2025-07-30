Parliament Monsoon Session Day 8 Highlights: A special discussion on Operation Sindoor will continue in the Rajya Sabha today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Leader of the House JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in the discussion.
A special discussion in Lok Sabha culminated on Tuesday evening with Prime Minister Narendra giving a "notice" to Pakistan that the Operation Sindoor will continue. The debate saw 74 speakers, totaling 18 hours and 41 minutes.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 8 Live Updates:
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension Of Business Notice To Discuss Special Intensive Revision
Congress MP Manickam Tagore Gives Notice To Discuss "Ongoing Mass Demolition Drives In Delhi"
Special Discussion On Op Sindoor In Rajya Sabha
