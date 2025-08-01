Parliament Monsoon Session Day 10 Live Updates: On the 10th day of the monsoon session, the Rajya Sabha is set to consider a range of legislative and procedural issues, including the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the passage of a significant maritime bill.
However, protest by opposition is also likely to continue on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva have submitted Adjournment Motion notices, seeking a discussion on the issue.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present a resolution seeking parliamentary approval to continue the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur. The extension, sought under Article 356 of the Constitution, would prolong the central administration in the state for an additional six months from August 13, 2025. The rule was originally imposed on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Also on the agenda is the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, which will be further considered for passage. The bill, introduced by Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and already cleared by the Lok Sabha, outlines the rights, liabilities, responsibilities, and protections applicable to sea carriers involved in the shipping of goods.
Despite a tense start marked by frequent disruptions and heated exchanges, both Houses of Parliament are anticipated to proceed with substantive legislative work. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to run until August 21.
Here are the Live Updates:
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
#MonsoonSession2025 #RajyaSabha adjourned to meet again at 12 noon.@VPIndia @harivansh1956 pic.twitter.com/uQsvvCimAk— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 1, 2025
Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
#LokSabha की कार्यवाही आज 2 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित. #MonsoonSession2025 @ombirlakota @loksabhaspeaker pic.twitter.com/0PIKZ8WDwa— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 1, 2025
INDIA Bloc MPs Protest Against Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls (SIR) In Bihar
#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA Bloc MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls (SIR) being carried out in Bihar pic.twitter.com/lyZaPj7EyD— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Seeks Rajya Sabha Discussion On US Tariffs On Indian Exports
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha Under rule 267 to demand discussions on the new tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports and its serious economic and strategic implications.
Singh in the notice said, "The United States has imposed a tariff of 25% on major India exports in sectors such as auto components, electronics, jewellery, textiles and processed food items from August 2025. Additionally, economic punitive action has been taken against India's defence and energy ties with Russia, which has not only caused massive economic instability but has also seen widespread nervousness among domestic and international investors. Therefore, I request you to suspend all the proceedings of the House under Rule 267 and have an immediate discussion on this very important national issue."
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva Seeks Rajya Sabha Discussion On Bihar Electoral Roll Revision
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Friday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
"I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States" to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other Rule in the revised List of Business, for 1st August 2025, to discuss the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which raises concerns about the disenfranchisement of citizens and threatens universal adult franchise in the country," Siva said in the notice
Congress MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice To Discuss Electoral Revision Exercise In Bihar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the matter of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.
Tagore in the notice wrote, "The official confirmation of 65 lakh voter deletions in a single state, Bihar, is not mere revision. It is state-sponsored voter suppression-targeting the poor, Dalits, OBCs, minorities, migrant workers, and youth. These are not errors; these are acts of political cleansing executed in the name of "Special Intensive Revision" (SIRs) to selectively erase the democratic voice of the most vulnerable."