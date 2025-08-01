Parliament Monsoon Session Day 10 Live Updates: On the 10th day of the monsoon session, the Rajya Sabha is set to consider a range of legislative and procedural issues, including the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the passage of a significant maritime bill.

However, protest by opposition is also likely to continue on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva have submitted Adjournment Motion notices, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present a resolution seeking parliamentary approval to continue the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur. The extension, sought under Article 356 of the Constitution, would prolong the central administration in the state for an additional six months from August 13, 2025. The rule was originally imposed on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Also on the agenda is the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, which will be further considered for passage. The bill, introduced by Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and already cleared by the Lok Sabha, outlines the rights, liabilities, responsibilities, and protections applicable to sea carriers involved in the shipping of goods.

Despite a tense start marked by frequent disruptions and heated exchanges, both Houses of Parliament are anticipated to proceed with substantive legislative work. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to run until August 21.

Here are the Live Updates:

