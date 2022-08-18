PM Modi Meets Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Had a wonderful interaction with former President Kovind Ji, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi and said he had a "wonderful interaction" with him and his family.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind was India's 14th President and his term ended last month.

"Had a wonderful interaction with former President Kovind Ji and his family," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Had a wonderful interaction with former President Kovind Ji and his family. @ramnathkovindpic.twitter.com/1kAAkaxjQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2022

