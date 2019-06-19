Parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi Congratulates Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi:
The BJP's surprise pick -- Om Birla -- is all set to become next Lok Sabha Speaker. (File)
The The 17th Lok Sabha convened for the third day today with BJP leader from Rajasthan Om Birla being elected as the new Lok Sabha Speaker. A motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose Om Birla as Lok Sabha speaker was passed by voice vote in the Parliament.
PM Modi says: "Om Birla has been in public life for years. He began as a student leader and has been serving society since then, without a break. One more good thing about Om Birla is that he has worked to ensure people do not stay hungry in Kota."
Om Birla's candidature on Tuesday was backed by all NDA allies as also by the YSR Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal and key opposition parties, including the Congress.
Several key bills are expected to be introduced in this session including the one that would make the practice of Triple Talaq illegal. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for a meeting today to discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.
"The work that you have done, the manner in which you have dedicated your life for the benefit of the nation in all your years as a legislator and a parliamentarian, is commendable. Your contribution to Rajasthan has been immense. The small town of Kota has greatly benefitted from your tireless service.
Om Birla has been in public life for years. He began as a student leader and has been serving society since then, without a break.
One more good thing about Om Birla is that he has worked to ensure people do not stay hungry in Kota.
Not just Rajasthan, your contribution has always been valued across the nation. We remember your contribution after the massive earthquake in Bhuj, Gujarat. Then we also saw how you worked tirelessly in Uttarakhand after the flashfloods.
When we look back at the previous Lok Sabha, we remember our former Speaker (Sumitra Mahajan), from who we learnt how to keep smiling no matter what the situation, how to handle work in a calm and balanced manner."
Om Birla, who won his first Lok Sabha election in 2014 and was re-elected from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat. He defeated Congress's Ramnaraian Meena with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes in the recently concluded general elections.
He has also been elected to Rajasthan assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013.
As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed 57-year-old Birla's name for the post. The Rajasthan leader is considered to be close to both PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
BJD, YSRCP, JDU, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, AIADMK and Apna Dal have given the notice to support Mr Birla's candidature for the Speaker's post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. Later, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party and the UPA allies have also decided to support Mr Birla's candidature as the Speaker.
BJP's Om Birla elected as next Lok Sabha Speaker. He will succeed MP Sumitra Mahajan in the Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi moves motion for election Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other NDA lawmakers formally propose Om Birla's name.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to introduce the Ministers and Ministers of State recently inducted into the Council of Ministers to the House.