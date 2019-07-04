Parliament Live Updates: Economic Survey To Be Tabled By Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian

The economic survey will be tabled in the parliament today.

Ahead of Modi government's maiden Budget in the second term, an economic survey projecting the state of health of the country's economy and outlining the challenges will be tabled in Parliament today. The survey prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian is likely to highlight the challenges that the economy might face in its pursuit to become the world's fifth largest economy. It is also likely to detail reforms road map needed to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of more than doubling the size of the economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024. The survey will come a day ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the first budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

The Economic Survey, the annual report of the Indian economy for the year gone by (2018-19), also comes at a time when some critics said that the Modi government in its first term delivered a job less growth and it needed to re-invent to propel the economy and create jobs.

