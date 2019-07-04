Top 10 Takeaways From The Economic Survey 2019

The India Economic Survey 2019 was tabled in parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: Amid a slowdown of economy, the government today said it is expecting a 7 per cent growth in the current financial year - up from the 6.8 per cent recorded in the last financial year. The Economic Survey 2019, prepared by Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian and tabled in parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman - presented a blueprint to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a 5-trillion dollar economy. After the presentation, PM Modi tweeted, "The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security."