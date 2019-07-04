Real GDP Growth Projected At 7% For 2019-20 In Rebound From 5-Year Low

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament today

GDP or gross domestic product growth is projected at 7 per cent in financial year 2019-20, according to the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. The projection is higher than a growth rate of 6.8 per cent - the lowest in five years - clocked by the economy for the year ended March 31. Prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, today's Economic Survey is the first by the re-elected Narendra Modi government. Noting that the huge political mandate augurs well for economic growth prospects, the Economic Survey said the country's GDP growth has averaged 7.5 per cent in past five years, and political stability should push the animal spirits of the economy.