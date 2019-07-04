What Economic Survey Is And What To Expect In It

This year's Economic Survey is prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian

An Economic Survey is an annual document prepared by a government reviewing the economic developments over the past year. From policymakers, to economists to analysts, businessmen and researchers, the Economic Survey details the economic situation for a wide variety of audience. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the first Economic Survey of the re-elected Narendra Modi government in Parliament on Thursday. This year's Economic Survey is prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian.