Investment Key For 8% Growth, $5 Trillion Economy: Chief Economic Advisor - Highlights

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the Survey departs from traditional thinking

The Economic Survey 2018-19 has stressed the need for reducing economic policy uncertainty in the country to promote investment and has recommended the predictability of policies, quarterly monitoring of Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) index and quality certification.

India needs to shift gears to sustain a real economic growth rate of 8 per cent and achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making the country a $5-trillion economy by 2025, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursday. "We have been growing at a good rate. But we now need to be shifting gears to grow at 8 per cent continuously in a sustained manner. That is what this strategic blueprint is about," he said. Mr Subramanian was speaking at a press conference after the release of Economic Survey 2018-19, prepared by a team of economists led by him.

Speaking to NDTV on an exclusive interview Mr Subramanian talks about economic growth and the $5 trillion economy goal the Prime Minister has set a goal for.

Here are the Highlights of the exclusive interview:

We need to grow at 8% - that is the Prime Minister's vision. We need to focus of a strategic blueprint - of PM's vision on $5trillion economy.

Economy is a virtual cycle not a vicious cycle.

Tried to focus on what we need to do, to achieve $5 trillion economy. In particular, trying to signal change in way we think of development. We view jobs, demand in silos while they're complimentary, gathered careful evidence from china, other East Asian economies. The other key thing is rather than thinking of economy in equilibrium. But the economy is either in a vicious or virtuous cycle.

Growth slowdown now is because of growth slowdown before 2014. Quality of investment was poor which led to a slowdown. Its the overhang welcome was created. I am giving you an independent point. We get to 8% path with virtuous cycle, private investment.

Let me clarify on savings. Aggregate saving is falling. But you also have assets households create, which dipped as focus was on spending. Demographics played important role in savings.

Q: How is investment falling going to reverse. A: Firstly, globally, liquidity conditions are benign. flush liquidity floating around. there is supply there. Once virtuous cycle is triggered, because of investment, productive firms can compete internationally. It leads to purchasing power. Secondly, if cost of capital is high, you will balk at investing. Enactment of bankruptcy code is important. Earlier if I was a firm, I would put some numbers in excel sheet and I could work it out. Now capital budgeting, promoters have to worry that they go to IBC and lose their company.

How is investment falling going to reverse. A: Firstly, globally, liquidity conditions are benign. flush liquidity floating around. there is supply there. Once virtuous cycle is triggered, because of investment, productive firms can compete internationally. It leads to purchasing power. Secondly, if cost of capital is high, you will balk at investing. Enactment of bankruptcy code is important. Earlier if I was a firm, I would put some numbers in excel sheet and I could work it out. Now capital budgeting, promoters have to worry that they go to IBC and lose their company. Q: How is accountability going to drive investment? A: Cost of capital is combination of risk free rate, and credit spread. Banks now factoring in that loan repay will be done quicker, letting banks give lower cred spread. Three lakh crore cleaned up through Insolvency and Banking Code. When Augean stable was made, it was cleaned up in few years.

How is accountability going to drive investment? A: Cost of capital is combination of risk free rate, and credit spread. Banks now factoring in that loan repay will be done quicker, letting banks give lower cred spread. Three lakh crore cleaned up through Insolvency and Banking Code. When Augean stable was made, it was cleaned up in few years. Q: Look at government's own spending plan. NREGA, Ayushman Bharat, PM KISAN. How will this work? A: These are important considerations. Key things we need to keep in mind is contributing from non-tax revenue. Lot of PSUs sit on land banks. Bring those together and monetise it. Whether we get from tax or non-tax sources, doesn't matter. Look at our fiscal deficit.

Look at government's own spending plan. NREGA, Ayushman Bharat, PM KISAN. How will this work? A: These are important considerations. Key things we need to keep in mind is contributing from non-tax revenue. Lot of PSUs sit on land banks. Bring those together and monetise it. Whether we get from tax or non-tax sources, doesn't matter. Look at our fiscal deficit. Q: For aam aadmi, these are abstract numbers. Youth feel about jobs. A: There is a chapter in volume 1 on MSMEs. Most important part to think of about the question you're asking me here.

For aam aadmi, these are abstract numbers. Youth feel about jobs. A: There is a chapter in volume 1 on MSMEs. Most important part to think of about the question you're asking me here. NDTV: It's not worked out to extent it should. A: Over 7 decades, we followed policy. Take a dwarf tree and giant tree. We don't have to nourish a giant tree. In contrast, dwarf tree neither gives shade nor fruit. We showed in this chap that some firms have less than 99 jobs. Their productivity is less. This chap is precisely how to fix it. The 7 decades of policies led to this predicament. in couple of weeks, you take off support wheels for kids. When you take off support wheels, the benefit is perverse incentive for firms to stay small. We have size-based incentives across board.

It's not worked out to extent it should. A: Over 7 decades, we followed policy. Take a dwarf tree and giant tree. We don't have to nourish a giant tree. In contrast, dwarf tree neither gives shade nor fruit. We showed in this chap that some firms have less than 99 jobs. Their productivity is less. This chap is precisely how to fix it. The 7 decades of policies led to this predicament. in couple of weeks, you take off support wheels for kids. When you take off support wheels, the benefit is perverse incentive for firms to stay small. We have size-based incentives across board. Q: Very strong blow to MSMEs was demonetisation. A: Focus is on looking ahead, learn from history. In other countries, ageing firms produce jobs. Develop paternalistic instincts.

Very strong blow to MSMEs was demonetisation. A: Focus is on looking ahead, learn from history. In other countries, ageing firms produce jobs. Develop paternalistic instincts. Q: Incentives for people to pay high taxes. Given VIP treatment. Naming airports. A: Was absolutely serious about it. Recognition in interim budget speech. Taxes you pay contribute to economy. So you should be recognised why not recognise those? What's wrong about it?