Parents Out To Cast Votes, Seven-Year-Old Odisha Girl Raped, Strangled: Cops

Villagers found the body of the girl and caught the accused, police said (Representational)

A man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl and killed her when she was alone at home as her parents went to cast their votes, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at a village in Kuliana police station area in Odisha's Mayurbhjanj district on Saturday, they said.

The 23-year-old man went to the girl's house, and took her to near a river where he allegedly raped her and then strangled her, they added.

Villagers found the body of the girl and caught the accused. They later handed him to the police.

A case was registered under section IPC sections 376AB (rape) and 302 (murder), an officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)