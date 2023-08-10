Paramilitary Force Jawan Shoots Wife, Brother-In-Law In UP: Cops

A dispute was going on between jawan and and his wife, officials said. (Representational)

A CRPF jawan opened fire at his wife and her brother and seriously injured them in the Musafirkhana Kotwali area in UP on Thursday, police said.

The two were shifted to a local hospital, where doctors referred them to the Trauma Center in Lucknow, they said.

Some dispute was going on between CRPF jawan Shivnarayan and and his wife Geeta for the past one year due to which the woman was living in her parents house, police said.

Shivnarayan, who is posted in Chhattisgarh as a constable, was on leave. On Thursday, he, along with his son, had gone to a market in Kasthuni village where his wife had also reached with her brother, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

As the couple came face to face, they had a fight and Shivnarayan shot at her from behind when she was leaving the place, Singh said.

Several rounds were fired and a bullet hit Geeta's hip while her brother was hit in back, the DSP said.

He said based on the statement of the woman, three teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)