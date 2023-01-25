Paramilitary Force CRPF Tops Gallantry Awards List This Republic Day

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from CRPF. (Representational)

A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Republic Day this year with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel selected for a maximum of 48 Gallantry Awards.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668 police personnel.

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region are being awarded.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from CRPF followed by 31 from Maharashtra; 25 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine from Jharkhand; seven each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Border Security Force (BSF) and the remaining from the other states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

