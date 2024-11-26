PAN 2.0: Will Your Old PAN Still Work? All Your Questions Answered

PAN 2.0 is an advanced version of the current PAN system.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Rs 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 Project. Announcing the decision, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project would transform taxpayer registration services through advanced technology, promote ease of access and enhance service quality.

“The PAN card is integral to our lives, especially for the middle class and small businesses. PAN 2.0 will serve as a unified business identifier and ensure a seamless, paperless, and robust grievance redressal system,” Mr Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.

Here are all your FAQs about the new system and its impact on existing PAN cards answered.

Will your current PAN card be invalid?

There is no need to change your PAN number, according to Ashwini Vaishnaw. Your current PAN will remain valid, and the upgraded system will integrate with existing PANs seamlessly.

Will you receive a new PAN card?

Yes, existing PAN holders will receive an upgraded PAN card with additional features, Mr Vaishnaw confirmed.

What new features will the upgraded PAN card include?

The upgraded PAN card will come with advanced features, including a QR code to enhance security and enable quicker validation.

Do you need to pay for the PAN card upgrade?

The upgrade will be free of cost, the ministry revealed. The upgraded PAN card will be delivered to taxpayers without any additional charges.

Do you need to apply for a new PAN card?

No, you need not apply for a new PAN card. Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the existing PAN cards will remain valid. However, you will receive an upgraded PAN card with new features.

What improvements does PAN 2.0 bring for taxpayers?

Mr Vaishnaw highlighted the benefits to PTI, saying, “The PAN 2.0 Project resonates with the vision of the Government enshrined in Digital India by enabling the use of PAN as a Common Identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.”

How will businesses benefit from PAN 2.0?

Businesses will benefit from a consolidated system for PAN/TAN services. “We will explore whether it can serve as a common business identifier,” Mr Vaishnaw explained. “A unified portal will be established, which will be entirely paperless and online, with a strong focus on grievance redressal.”

What role does PAN 2.0 play in the government's Digital India initiative?

According to Mr Vaishnaw, “The PAN 2.0 Project resonates with the vision of the Government enshrined in Digital India by enabling the use of PAN as Common Identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.”