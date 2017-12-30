Palestine Recalls Ambassador To Pak Over Appearance With Hafiz Saeed

Palestine recalled its ambassador to Pakistan who had shared the stage with 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed after an angry India told Palestinian authorities that its ambassador's association with the designated terrorist was "unacceptable".The ambassador's recall came hours after the Palestine conveyed its "deep regrets" for the envoy's decision and assured India that they are taking serious cognizance of their Ambassador's presence at this event. "They have said they will deal with this matter appropriately," a foreign ministry statement on Saturday said.The decision to recall Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali, came soon after.On Friday, Walid Abu Ali had made a public appearance at a rally called by Hafiz Saeed, also a key leader of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, a coalition of more than 40 political and religious parties. Friday's meeting was aimed at pressing Pakistan government to convene an Islamic Summit Conference against the transfer of Israeli capital to Jerusalem.Riled at the Palestinian envoy lending credibility to Hafiz Saeed who had orchestrated numerous attacks on India and had a bounty on his head for his involvement in terrorist activities, New Delhi had, within hours of the rally, declared India would "strongly" convey its views to the Palestinian Ambassador to India as well as the Foreign Minister in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the central West Bank.At these meetings today, Palestine reassured India that it "stands with us in the war against terrorism" and would not "engage with those who commit acts of terror against India", foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement later.The envoy's presence at Hafiz Saeed's rally came just days after India, in sync with Palestinian sentiments, voted in the United Nations General Assembly to oppose the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.