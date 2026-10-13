Pakistani Man Detained Near Attari Border After Ignoring Warning To Stop

A suspicious movement near the barbed wire, a warning allegedly ignored, and a Pakistani man in custody. The Border Security Force (BSF) has detained a Pakistani national who allegedly tried to enter Indian territory near the Attari international border, just days after two intruders were killed near the Ferozepur border. Security along the Punjab border is back in focus.

The latest incident took place near the fence at Border Outpost (BOP) Pulmoran Kanjri. Personnel of the BSF's 100th Battalion noticed suspicious movement while on duty.

According to officials, the jawans alerted the man and asked him to stop. He allegedly kept moving towards Indian territory. BSF personnel then cordoned off the area and apprehended him.

He has been identified as Mohammad Awais, son of Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of village Bath, under Munda Pind police station in Pakistan's Faisalabad district.

Senior BSF officials reached the spot after the incident. The man was then handed over to Gharinda police station for further investigation.

Police are questioning him to establish the circumstances of his alleged entry and to determine his intentions. Further legal action is underway.

His arrest follows the killing of two intruders near the Ferozepur border a couple of days ago. It adds to security concerns along Punjab's international frontier with Pakistan. Investigators are expected to establish the facts of the latest incident as questioning continues.