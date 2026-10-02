2 Pak Infiltrators Shot Dead Near International Border In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled an alleged infiltration attempt along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector, killing two Pakistani nationals who were trying to enter Indian territory.

The incident took place today near Rajoke village.

According to the initial information, the two Pakistani nationals allegedly attempted to cross into Indian territory from across the border. Security personnel reportedly spotted them and issued warnings, asking them to stop.

However, the two men allegedly continued moving towards the Indian side despite the warnings. Following this, BSF personnel opened fire.

Both alleged infiltrators were killed in the firing.

Further details are awaited.