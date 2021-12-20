Pak Boat Carrying Heroin Worth Rs 400 Crore Caught Off Gujarat Coast

A Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with six crew members has been apprehended in the Indian waters, off the coast of Gujarat, carrying 77 kgs of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crore, Public Relations Office (PRO), Defence informed on Monday.
The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
