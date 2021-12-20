Pak Boat Carrying Heroin Worth Rs 400 Crore Caught Off Gujarat Coast

6 crew members were also apprehended with the fishing boat. (Representational)

A Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with six crew members has been apprehended in the Indian waters, off the coast of Gujarat, carrying 77 kgs of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crore, Public Relations Office (PRO), Defence informed on Monday.

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with 6 crew in Indian waters carrying 77 kgs of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crores," informed PRO Defence, Gujarat in a tweet.