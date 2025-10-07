Indian Coast Guard Opens Applications For 10th Pass Candidates, Details Here

ICG Recruitment 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced a new recruitment drive for candidates who have completed their Class 10 education and are seeking government jobs. The recruitment is for various Group-C posts, including Motor Transport Driver and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions. The last date to submit applications is November 11.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 30 years can apply, depending on the post.

Pay Scale

Pay Level 02, Group-C

Selection Process

Scrutiny, document verification, written test, skill/Trade Test, and Merit List

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. For the Motor Transport Driver post, candidates must hold a valid Heavy and Light Motor Vehicle driving licence and have at least two years of driving experience.

Other posts also require a minimum of two years of relevant work experience, while for the Lascar 1st Class post, three years of service experience on a boat is mandatory.

The age limit for Motor Vehicle Driver and MTS posts is 18 to 27 years, while for Lascar positions it is up to 30 years. Relaxations in the upper age limit will be applicable for government servants as per rules.

How To Apply

The application process is offline.

Download and print the application form from the official notification.

Fill in all details carefully in English or Hindi.

Affix a recent passport-size photograph in the designated space.

Attach self-attested copies of all required documents, including proof of age, educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable), valid ID, and two passport-size photographs.

Enclose a postal stamp worth Rs 50 with the form.

Send the completed application to the following address:

The Commander, Coast Guard Region (A&N),

Post Box No. 716, Haddo (PO),

Port Blair - 744102,

Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

For more information and to download the official notification, candidates are advised to visit the Indian Coast Guard's official website.