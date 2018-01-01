Pakistan Hands Over List Of Indian Prisoners

Pakistan today handed over a list of 457 Indian prisoners languishing in its jails to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.This is in line with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement the two countries signed on May 21, 2008, under which they are required to exchange such lists twice a year, on January 1 and July 1.The Indian government too will hand over a list of Pakistani prisoners to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, a Foreign Office statement said.