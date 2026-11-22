Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik, in his address at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum here, invoked Mughal Emperor Humayun and Sher Shah Suri, both associated with the construction of the Purana Qila, and said the old fortress is in itself a story of multiple layers of history.

India is hosting the three-day civilisational summit at the historic precinct of the Purana Qila, which was inaugurated on Friday evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of various SCO delegates, including Malik from Pakistan.

"This (Purana) Qila, where we are sitting, is in itself a story. A fort, whose foundation was laid by Humayun, who had a descent from the Timurid (dynasty) linkage.. came from Central Asia. And, Sher Shah Suri further built on it, who was an Afghan. One wall, two rivals, meaning two rulers and one fort, meaning two layers and one trench," the Pakistan minister said.

Malik's office posted a video of his remarks on X and also wrote in Urdu that this Qila is a "story".

Humayun was the second Mughal emperor, whose final resting place -- the famed Humayun's Tomb -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Nizamuddin area is located not far from the Purana Qila.

The tomb is the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent and marked a major departure from earlier funerary traditions. It is a pioneering example of Indo-Islamic architecture and a proud representation of India's heritage, according to the website of the culture ministry.

Amid unease in India-Pakistan ties since the 2025 Pahalgam attack, the minister is visiting India for the first time.

In his remarks delivered at the thematic session 'Civilisational and Cultural Expressions', chaired by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he also said, "dialogue is between distinct identities, and between diversity, and we have come here for that dialogue only".

"Meaning, many voices, many identities, and their dialogues, and free flow of ideas, among them... free flow of identities. The wisdom lies in it, the wisdom lies in embracing it, embellishing it. So, wisdom is there in it, and needs courage too. And, we have gathered here to celebrate these two things," Malik said, without elaborating.

India is hosting the SCO forum at the Purana Qila -- a centrally protected monument in the heart of Delhi -- to showcase the richness of its civilisational wealth and the multiple layers of history spanning thousands of years.

As part of the Forum, a special site exhibition, titled 'Astitva -- The Essence of our Existence', offers SCO delegates an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries.

Shekhawat, in his address said, “Shared cultural heritage is a strong bridge connecting SCO nations" and asserted that historical connections have played a significant role in bringing countries closer to one another.

They have also effectively highlighted the immense potential of cultural cooperation in fostering mutual understanding, trust, and friendship, the Union culture minister said.

"Our civilisations are not merely legacies of the past, but living traditions whose knowledge continues to illuminate our present and inspire future generations," Shekhawat said.

He emphasised that the shared civilisational knowledge and heritage should be harnessed to advance collective efforts through dialogue, institutional partnerships, cultural exchanges, and meaningful cooperation.

The culture minister expressed confidence that the Forum would emerge as a "lasting platform for fostering civilisational understanding, strengthening cultural ties, and deepening connections among the member states of the SCO".

Reflecting on the historic setting of the Purana Qila, the prime minister, in his address on Friday, had described it as an "extraordinary heritage". He said the historic fort is as captivating as the fascinating tales associated with it.

According to scholars, he said, the history of this fort dates back thousands of years to the Mahabharata era.

Built on the site of the most ancient of the numerous cities of Delhi, Indraprastha, the Purana Qila is roughly rectangular in shape, with a circuit of nearly two kilometres, reads a description on the website of Delhi Tourism.

The massive gateway and the walls of the Purana Qila were built by Mughal Emperor Humayun and the foundation was laid for the new capital, Dinpanah. The work was carried forward by Sher Shah Suri, who displaced Humayun, it reads.

Malik said delegates have been invited to celebrate the diversity of civilisations.

"This is what you described as 'tehzeeb ki guftagu', as in dialogue of civilisations," he said.

In Greek etymology of the word dialogue, 'dia' means through, and 'logos' means ideas, the minister said.

"So, what is dialogue, (it is) free flow of meaning through us across civilisations. So, this is dialogue. And to carry out a dialogue, we need distinct identities. Dialogue happens between diversity.. the instance that I gave of the (Purana) Qila," he underlined.

"And, the way Shekhawat sahab, you cited the examples of the layers, which have existed here for thousands of years," Malik said, referring to the archaeological evidences at the Qila site.

The three-day event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22.

Forum participants on Saturday visited the exhibition ‘The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One' hosted at the Qila Rai Pithora cultural complex in south Delhi.

On Friday, Malik had said that he had come to Delhi for discussions in the "multilateral context", even as he had emphasised that culture has a very key role to play in fostering dialogue between the two sides.

On the sidelines of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, when reporters had asked Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Malik if the ongoing forum would lead to improvement in bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, he said, "Everything here is happening in a multilateral context. We have also come here for multilateral discussions."

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