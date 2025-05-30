<i>"Praan Jaaye Par Vachan Na Jaaye</i>": PM Modi In Bihar On Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Operation Sindoor and emphasised that he had returned to the state after fullfilling his promise to retaliate and destroy terrorist camps following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a rally in Karakat, PM Modi said, "Even the name of the land Sasaram carries the name of Ram. The people of Sasaram know the customs of Lord Ram. 'Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye'... Just a day after the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I made a promise to the nation from the soil of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be reduced to dust that they would face a punishment beyond their imagination. Today, I have come to Bihar, I have returned after fulfilling my promise."

He pointed out that many innocent civilians had lost their lives in the heinous act of terror unleashed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

PM Modi added that Pakistan and the world have seen the power of "sindoor" of daughters of India. He asserted that the terrorists felt safe under the protection of the Pakistan army, but they were brought to their "knees" by the Indian forces.

"The power of 'Sindoor' of the daughters of India... this was seen by Pakistan as well as the world!. The terrorists considered themselves safe under the protection of the Pakistani Army... our forces brought them to their knees in one stroke", the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Samrat Chowdhary at the rally.

He inaugurated and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore.

A major highlight is the foundation stone laying for Stage-II (3x800 MW) of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad district, valued at over Rs 29,930 crore.

The project is expected to significantly boost electricity generation, industrial development, and employment in the region.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for key road infrastructure initiatives, including the four-laning of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram section of NH-119A, six-laning of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (NH-319B), the Ramnagar-Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli.

In addition, he has inaugurated the four-laning of the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi section of NH-22 and road upgrades at Gopalganj Town on NH-27.In the rail sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj, constructed at a cost of over Rs1,330 crore, aimed at enhancing rail capacity and regional connectivity.

PM Modi held a roadshow in Patna on Thursday evening. People were present in large numbers and greeted him enthusiastically.PM Modi waved to people, many of whom were carrying the Tricolour. They also raised slogans. People, having their homes along the route, came to the rooftops and balconies to have a glimpse of PM Modi.

PM Modi inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday evening.PM Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu.

Built at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore, the terminal will cater to one crore passengers annually. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a Rs1,410 crore project aimed at serving the rapidly expanding educational and residential areas near Patna.

