PM Modi Pushes BJP-NDA Pitch In Tamil Nadu As AIADMK Insists On Solo Rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first election rally speech in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, expressed confidence that a BJP-NDA government will come to power in the state after the upcoming Assembly polls. On the other hand, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has been making it clear an AIADMK-led goverment will be formed in the state.

Palaniswami has reiterated that AIADMK will secure a majority of its own and "there will be no need for a coalition government". AIADMK leaders have said time and again that the "people of Tamil Nadu will not accept a coalition government" and that the state hasn't had a coalition government over the last several decades.

The AIADMK had allied with the BJP after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. However, the party lost two consecutive elections it fought in alliance with the BJP as minorities largely boycotted them. Ahead of the 2024 elections, AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP, and both parties did not near victory margins as the ruling DMK swept the polls.

The ruling DMK has retained its formidable alliance that has won three consecutive polls and is aiming at a second term.

While the NDA takes on the DMK on issues of alleged corruption, women safety, drugs abuse, law and order and family politics, the ruling DMK targets the Centre on Tamil language and heritage, besides alleged withholding of funds to the state, denial of NEET exemption, metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai, and obstacles posed by the Governor, among others.