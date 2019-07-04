'Padyatras' To Be Held To Spread Teachings Of Mahatma Gandhi: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said an official announcement will be made by the party in coming days. (File)

BJP president Amit Shah said on Wednesday that party workers would take out "padyatras" (foot march) across the country to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation.

Union home minister Amit Shah said an official announcement about the initiative will be made by the party in coming days.

The BJP chief was addressing party workers from seven assembly segments which are part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

"In 2022, our country will be celebrating 75 years of Independence and 150 years of Gandhiji's birth (this year). On the occasion of 'Gandhi 150', Gujarat BJP workers should set a goal to reach out to the masses and spread Gandhiji's principles and teachings," said Mr Shah.

"The party has taken a decision in this regard and an official announcement will be made in days to come... Party workers would hold 150-hour padyatras at various levels (booth, district, state) across the country to spread Gandhiji's teachings to the masses," said the home minister.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "serving people for 18 years (as Gujarat CM and as PM) without taking a vacation", Mr Shah said he has eliminated three "demons", namely casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement politics.

"After 1960s, elections used to be fought on the issues of casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement politics. But Narendra bhai has put the final nail on the coffin of these three demons of our democracy in this Lok Sabha election and started a new tradition of politics of performance," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability