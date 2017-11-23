Chidambaram Slams Assam Minister For "Cancer Is Divine Justice" Remark

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was with the Congress earlier, had last year switched over to the BJP.

November 23, 2017
New Delhi:  Congress leader P Chidambaram today denounced Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks that some people suffer from life-threatening diseases because of sins committed in the past, saying "that is what switching parties does to a person".

"Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sarma. That is what switching parties does to a person," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

At a function organised for distribution of appointment letters to teachers in Guwahati yesterday, Mr Sarma had said, "God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice."

