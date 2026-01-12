"Who Is Himanta Sarma?" Gaurav Gogoi Takes A Leaf Out Of Father's Political Book

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has taken a leaf out of his late father's political book to launch a direct charge at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of the state assembly elections.

Gaurav Gogoi, while addressing a massive gathering in Guwahati, invoked a political rhetoric famously used by his father and former chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi. "Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma?"

The line is a direct throwback to the 2011 Assam polls. At the time, when the Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF was emerging as a powerful force in the state, Tarun Gogoi had dismissively asked, "Who is Badruddin Ajmal?"

The line had then struck a chord with the public, helping the Congress consolidate its grip over the Bengali-speaking Muslim-dominated seats in Assam and leading to a decisive victory for the senior Gogoi.

Gaurav Gogoi's "Politics Of Fear" Charge Against BJP

During the rally, Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP-led state government of governing through fear, intimidation and corruption.

"Politics rooted in fear cannot sustain itself. The people of Assam are self-respecting and fearless. When the people unite, no individual can act like a king," Gogoi said.

The BJP has dismissed the remarks as a sign of political desperation, asserting that Gogoi has "lost the political plot".

The party also described Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "best Chief Minister", pointing to his achievements in infrastructure, healthcare and education in Assam under his leadership.

Himanta Sarma Responds

Sarma has also responded to Gogoi's jibe. "I am a son of my parents and an Assamese who loves Assam. The Congress should ask 'Miya' leaders like Badruddin Ajmal who they are, not an Assamese person like me," the Chief Minister stated.

The exchange marks an escalation in the verbal war between the two parties, as the Congress looks to reclaim the political legacy of Tarun Gogoi while the BJP doubles down on its developmental narrative.