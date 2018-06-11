"Serious Misgivings" About Centre's Lateral Entry Ads, Says P Chidambaram Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that more clarity was needed on the development and that the party would raise its questions separately in details.

P Chidambaram said the Congress party will raise a number of questions on the lateral entry ads. (File) New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today said there were "serious misgivings" about the advertisement inviting lateral entry of experienced professionals as joint secretaries in various ministries.



Addressing a press conference, the former union finance minister said that more clarity was needed on the development and that the party would raise its questions separately in details.



"We need to have more details...We will raise a number of questions. Let us see what the government's answer is before we come to a final conclusion."



"There are serious misgivings about their advertisement that has appeared but there are a number of questions that deserve to be asked and we will, in the next couple of days, ask those questions," he told reporters when asked about the issue.



Mr Chidambaram said there had been examples of outstanding individuals being brought in to serve as Secretaries to the Government of India for two-three years.



However, bringing people at the joint-secretary level in ministries where various polices are framed, "We need to know more, we will have a number of questions, we will address them separately."



The government opening up senior-level bureaucratic posts in several departments to talented and motivated people even from the private sector has unleashed a political controversy.



Congress spokesperson PL Punia, who was himself a civil servant before joining politics, alleged that the government was trying to recruit people associated with the ruling party.



"This is totally wrong. They will try to recruit people associated with the RSS, the BJP and their affiliate organisations besides the employees working for top industrialists who are close to the government," he told PTI.



"They will try and influence government policies and these people will not be neutral or fair. This step is not in national interest," Mr Punia said.



In an advertisement published in leading newspapers, it has been stated that the government is looking for 10 "outstanding individuals", even from the private sector, with expertise in the areas of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers' welfare, road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forests and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce.



The Department of Personnel and Training advertisement also said, "The Government of India invites talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary."



