Over 7,000 Indian-Origin People Arrested In 2019 For Trying To Enter US

As many as 7,720 Indian-origin people including 272 women and 591 minors were arrested in 2019 for trying to enter the US illegally, according to official figures.

A total of 851,508 people were arrested in the fiscal 2019 (October 2018-September 2019), a 115 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year and the highest total in 12 years, North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said on Thursday.

US Border and Custom protection arrested 7,720 Indian-origin people including 272 women and 591 juveniles during the fiscal 2019, NAPA said based on the figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

In 2017, as many as 4,620 Indians were arrested. It was 1,663 in 2014, 3,091 in 2015 and 3,544 in 2016.

"It is a matter of grave concern that a large number of juveniles of Indian-origin are being arrested at the US Borders for their illegal entry into the United States," Mr Chahal said.

There are 48 US-Mexico border crossings, with 330 ports of entry and at these points of entry, people trying to get into the US are required to open their bags for inspection. Border crossings take place by roads, pedestrian walkways, railroads and ferries.