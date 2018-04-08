Over 6.7 Lakh Ineligible Voters In Madhya Pradesh, Says Poll Body

Ms Singh said those identified included voters who are dead, or have been registered at two places, have migrated or were not found (absent) during the campaign.
"The voter list is being updated. On the basis of information received from the district collectors, a total of 6,73,884 ineligible names were found during this campaign," she said in a press release.
Ms Singh said that the district collectors have been told to follow due process, including issuing notices, before striking off the names deemed ineligible.
Comments
The number of eligible voters in the state, post this exercise, she said, stood at 5.07 crore as on January, 2018.