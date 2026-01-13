Over 120 Andhra Youngsters Trapped In 'Cyber Slavery' In Myanmar Rescued

Over 120 young people from Andhra Pradesh, who were lured with fake job offers and moved to crime hubs in Myanmar, were rescued in a coordinated operation with the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) assistance.

From the Myawaddy region in Myanmar, including the K K Park cybercrime camp, 120 people from Andhra Pradesh were brought back to India. While 22 more victims from the state were rescued in January, 79 victims were repatriated in November and December 2025.

It was learnt that organised groups operating from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and nearby countries were luring young Indians with fake job offers on social media and online platforms. They promised high-paying jobs in IT, data entry, digital marketing, and customer support. Once the victims agreed, they were taken abroad and then moved illegally to crime hubs, where they were held against their will and forced to commit online fraud, CID Director General Dr A Ravi Shankar said.

The victims were often coerced into participating in scams, including online investment fraud, cryptocurrency scams, romance scams, and other financial crimes. Their passports were taken away, and they were punished if they failed to meet targets, the CID chief added.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has registered 15 cases under the IPC, BNS, and IT Acts and arrested 30 accused in connection with these crimes.

Look Out Circulars have been issued against several suspects who are still abroad.

Efforts are on to track and arrest the remaining offenders through international cooperation, officials said.