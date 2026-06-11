Over 100 Made-In-India Jet-Powered Killer Drones Delivered To Indian Army

The Indian Army has received 106 jet-powered kamikaze drones. The consignment has 100 operational "Peacekeeper (Agniveg)" drones and six training units. The made-in-India “killer drone” has been designed for long-range precision strikes against high-value enemy targets deep inside hostile territory.

These systems are capable of operating in heavily jammed and spoofed electronic warfare environments.

SMPP, known for its ballistic protection systems, said it is expanding into drone technology, counter-drone systems, and ammunition manufacturing as part of its defence portfolio.

The drones successfully underwent user trials, where they reportedly achieved high accuracy with a circular error probable (CEP) of less than five metres, the company said. The system also showed an operational range of around 180 km.

The jet-powered drones can fly at speeds of up to 450 kmph and are designed to strike targets such as command centres, radar installations, logistics hubs, and other strategic military assets, it said. They are a cost-effective option to bridge the gap between traditional artillery and long-range missile systems.

"Designed to operate in contested electromagnetic environments, the system can continue mission execution despite hostile electronic warfare measures, including jamming and spoofing attempts," the company said.

SMPP CEO and Director Ashish Kansal said the delivery, completed within six months, is an important milestone for both the company and India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. He said modern warfare is being shaped by precision, autonomy, and affordability, making such systems increasingly important on the battlefield.

"As SMPP expands its capabilities across protection systems, precision strike technologies, and ammunition, we remain committed to delivering indigenous solutions that enhance the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces and strengthen India's defence, and self-reliance," Kansal said.

The company added that it has also offered an upgraded version of the drone with an extended range for future procurement.