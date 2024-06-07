Over 1,400 Students From Delhi Government Schools Cleared NEET Exam: Atishi

A total of 67 students secured AIR rank 1, comprising 14 female and 53 male candidates.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday said that breaking all records, more than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have qualified in the NEET-UG this year.

The results for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference Atishi said, "Breaking all previous records, 1,414 students from Delhi government schools have qualified for the NEET-UG exams. In 2020, a total of 569 students had qualified. This year's figure is almost two-and-a-half times higher.

Explaining the success story of Delhi government schools she said, "Dr Br Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, which is a flagship project of the Delhi government provides specialized training to students in different streams. 255 students from these schools appeared for NEET exams and 243 qualified for it, which means 55 per cent qualified. I feel none of the schools or the coaching centres across the nation has such a success ratio,"

The NEET UG 2024 result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate) is an examination for students who want to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across India.

The test was conducted on May 5, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. The final answer key was released on June 4.

A total of 67 students secured AIR rank 1, comprising 14 female and 53 male candidates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)