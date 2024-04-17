'Our Boundaries, Be It With Pak, China Completely Secure': Defence Minister

He said this while speaking at an election meeting in Kannur Lok Sabha seat. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India's boundaries with its neighbours, including China and Pakistan, were "completely secure".

The senior BJP leader Singh made the statement in an apparent reference to the Congress allegations that China has occupied around 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, taken over 26 out of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh and built complete villages 50-60 km deep inside Arunachal Pradesh.

In a clear denial of these allegations, Mr Singh said, "As Defence Minister, I would like to tell you that all our boundaries, be it with Pakistan, China, Bhutan, Nepal or Myanmar, are completely secure." He said this while speaking at an election meeting in Kannur Lok Sabha seat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)