Eat, Protest, Repeat: Moets, Rajghat Trip On INDIA Bloc's Day 3 Agenda

On day three, the Opposition's appetite for protest seems only to be growing. On Wednesday it was Sagar Ratna, on Thursday it is Moet's, another well-known Delhi eatery.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting INDIA bloc MPs for lunch today at Moets in Connaught Place. And like yesterday, there are buses parked outside the restaurant to ferry the MPs post lunch.

NDTV has learnt that the MPs are likely to proceed to Rajghat after lunch to continue their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition MPs have also got an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The INDIA bloc had sought a meeting with the President for 15 MPs to petition against the poll panel. Rashtrapati Bhavan has, however, agreed to a delegation of 10 MPs to meet on Friday. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee are likely to be part of the Opposition's delegation.

Buses parked for Opposition MPs outside Moets

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

In anticipation of a replay of Wednesday's protests, the Delhi Police has heightened security in Central Delhi and around the Election Commission headquarters.

Extra security has been deployed at Kumar's Delhi residence, the Election Commission office and for his personal security, sources say, adding that there will be a 24-hour police presence around the Chief Election Commissioner's residence.

Security changes were made based on the current threat perception, sources said.

On Wednesday, after lunch at Sagar Ratna, the Opposition leaders boarded the parked buses and tried to head to Jantar Mantar for the protest. The MPs were stopped by cops and high drama was witnessed on the streets, ending in the high-voltage detention of several senior leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The second day of Congress protests saw several dramatic moments in the nearly three-hour-long bus procession and an impromptu sit-in at the roundabout in front of the Shangri-La hotel when the Opposition MPs were stopped by security personnel, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lying flat on her back on the street, clutching a copy of the Constitution, along with other women leaders.

Rahul Gandhi kept resisting police attempts to put him inside a van for detention. The INDIA bloc leaders jostled with security personnel who tried to detain them and clear the area.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during their protest here, police sources said on Thursday.

Besides several Congress leaders, the FIR has been filed against party workers who took part in the protest. Police are examining the allegations and the role of those involved, the sources said.

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were also booked by cops on Wednesday for trespassing into Akashvani Bhavan during their Tuesday protest.

Making light of the FIR against him, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told reporters that he has a target of 100 FIRs against him. "I have 45 FIRs against me, my target is 100," he told mediapersons after the Opposition's lunch at Sagar Ratna.

The Opposition's attack on the Chief Election Commissioner comes following an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Under fire over red flags raised by two of its commissioners, the poll body has asserted that differing views and observations are a part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.