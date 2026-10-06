Traffic Curbs In Delhi As INDIA Bloc Marches To Election Commission Over SIR Row

Traffic movement in parts of central Delhi is likely to be affected on Tuesday as opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc will march to the Election Commission headquarters to protest against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said.

The traffic police said special arrangements have been in place from 8 am onwards, with the vehicular movement being regulated or diverted on several key roads in and around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

Traffic will be regulated or diverted on the Connaught Place-Patel Chowk-Parliament Street stretch, Patel Chowk towards GPO, Windsor Place towards GPO, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads, it said.

Commuters travelling through central Delhi have been advised to avoid unnecessary journeys through Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining areas and expect diversions, barricading and congestion.

The INDIA bloc has announced that its opposition MPs will march to the EC office on Tuesday, while its leaders are scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise concerns over the SIR exercise.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened in New Delhi district since Friday following protest calls by opposition parties and other organisations over the electoral roll revision, Delhi Police said.

The Election Commission has faced criticism from opposition parties over the conduct of the SIR exercise. The poll panel, however, has rejected allegations of a split among its three-member body and maintained that decisions relating to the exercise were taken unanimously.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)