Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CJP Protest: Check Affected Routes

Ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in Delhi on Saturday (Oct 10), the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning of diversions across numerous parts of the capital. The traffic restrictions are dynamic and may come into effect from as early as 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation.
Explaining the detailed advisory, Additional CP (Traffic) DK Gupta said 30 points leading towards New Delhi could be affected due to the protests.
"If any protests take place, we will formulate diversion plans accordingly. We urge the public to keep checking our website and social media for updates. Personnel have also been deployed at the borders. Information regarding diversions will be continuously updated on the police website," said Gupta.
According to the traffic advisory, traffic may be affected at 30 key locations, including:
- Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-Point
- Dhaula Kuan Flyover
- Jhandewalan
- Panchkuian
- Mandi House
- Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk
- Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk
- Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point
- Bhairon Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
- Lodhi Road Flyover
- Neela Gumbad Roundabout
- Madarsa T-Point
- Samrat Hotel Roundabout
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Under Bhikaji Cama Place
- Under Moti Bagh Flyover
- Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point
- Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road
- Windsor Palace Roundabout
- Tolstoy-Janpath crossing
- Rail Bhawan
- Parliament Street
- Patel Chowk
- Gol Dak Khana
- Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point
- RML Hospital
- Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point
- Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point
Advisory To Commuters
- Commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance and keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi
- Commuters are requested not to undertake non-essential travel.
DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 10.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 10.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T' Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg 9. Guru Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters' Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 9, 2026
Why The Advisory?
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft". The protest seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has said he will still march to Jantar Mantar.
Other Closures In Delhi
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that entry and exit at 45 metro stations will remain closed from 9 PM on Friday (Oct 9) till 6 PM on Saturday (Oct 10). The aim of the entry and exit ban is to stop large groups from reaching the protest area. Metro stations outside the DMRC list are not covered by restrictions.
For the latest traffic updates, commuters can check NDTV or visit the Delhi Traffic Police website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in or follow its social media account, @dtptraffic. They can also contact the traffic helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.
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