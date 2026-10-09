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Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CJP Protest: Check Affected Routes

Delhi Police on Friday (Oct 9) issued an advisory on traffic and metro restrictions ahead of October 10 protests.

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Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CJP Protest: Check Affected Routes
Traffic may be diverted at 30 key points in Delhi due to the CJP protest.

Ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in Delhi on Saturday (Oct 10), the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning of diversions across numerous parts of the capital. The traffic restrictions are dynamic and may come into effect from as early as 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation.

Explaining the detailed advisory, Additional CP (Traffic) DK Gupta said 30 points leading towards New Delhi could be affected due to the protests.

"If any protests take place, we will formulate diversion plans accordingly. We urge the public to keep checking our website and social media for updates. Personnel have also been deployed at the borders. Information regarding diversions will be continuously updated on the police website," said Gupta.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic may be affected at 30 key locations, including:

  1. Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-Point
  2. Dhaula Kuan Flyover
  3. Jhandewalan
  4. Panchkuian
  5. Mandi House
  6. Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk
  7. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk
  8. Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
  9. Guru Nanak Chowk
  10. Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point
  11. Bhairon Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
  12. Lodhi Road Flyover
  13. Neela Gumbad Roundabout
  14. Madarsa T-Point
  15. Samrat Hotel Roundabout
  16. Sardar Patel Marg
  17. Under Bhikaji Cama Place
  18. Under Moti Bagh Flyover
  19. Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point
  20. Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road
  21. Windsor Palace Roundabout
  22. Tolstoy-Janpath crossing
  23. Rail Bhawan
  24. Parliament Street
  25. Patel Chowk
  26. Gol Dak Khana
  27. Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point
  28. RML Hospital
  29. Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point
  30. Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point

Advisory To Commuters

  • Commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance and keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi
  • Commuters are requested not to undertake non-essential travel.

Why The Advisory?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft". The protest seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has said he will still march to Jantar Mantar.

Other Closures In Delhi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that entry and exit at 45 metro stations will remain closed from 9 PM on Friday (Oct 9) till 6 PM on Saturday (Oct 10). The aim of the entry and exit ban is to stop large groups from reaching the protest area. Metro stations outside the DMRC list are not covered by restrictions.

For the latest traffic updates, commuters can check NDTV or visit the Delhi Traffic Police website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in or follow its social media account, @dtptraffic. They can also contact the traffic helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.

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