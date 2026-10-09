Ahead Of CJP Protest, 24-Hour Internet Suspension Around Jantar Mantar

Taking another big step ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Delhi Police has asked for mobile internet services to be suspended in a radius of 4 km from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours from 10 pm on Friday.

The move comes hours after the Supreme Court said "you can't use a sledgehammer to kill a fly" and questioned the government over curbs on the Delhi Metro and trains coming into the capital.

The order, issued on Friday evening by the office of the deputy commissioner of police and addressed to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and MTNL, said, "The Union Home Secretary has considered our request for suspending internet services under sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024 read with Section 20(2)(b) of the Telecommunications Act 2023 to suspend mobile internet services (all technologies) at and around a radius of 4 km from Janpath-Kartavya Path Crossing from 2200 Hrs. of 09/10/2026 to 2200 Hrs. of 10/10/2026... It is, therefore, requested to take all necessary steps to implement the above order immediately."

Photo Credit: NDTV

Internet services had also been suspended for several days during the CJP's previous protest at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leaks in July, making it difficult for Gen Z protesters and those chronicling the agitation to upload videos to social media and YouTube. Reportage by mainstream outlets was also delayed because of this even though the radius at the time was 1.5 km, less than half of the area under the new order.

Police, however, maintained that the step was necessary to uphold law and order.

The areas that will be affected by the suspension include parts or all of Connaught Place, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Barakhamba Road, Khan Market, Lodhi Road and Jangpura.

It was earlier announced that entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, would remain closed from 9 pm on Friday and over 60 trains from stations in other states, which were scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday had been cancelled.

Supreme Court Observations

Hearing a petition against the curbs on the Delhi Metro and trains earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court said everything should not be brought to a halt and there could not be complete prohibition.

"Young people and the elderly all travel. Commuters have a right to basic facilities. There is a distinction between restriction and complete closure," the court noted.

"Law enforcement authorities are certainly entitled to implement regulatory measures; there is no doubt about that. If you wish to curb uncontrolled movement, you are free to do so. However, this does not mean you can bring everything to a halt and leave people without any means of transport," it added.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government has a responsibility to protect the right to protest as well as the rights and safety of the public.