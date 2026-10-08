INDIA Bloc Protest Live Updates: A day after several opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, were detained and later released during protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the INDIA bloc has planned a larger demonstration today.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be joining the protest.

On Wednesday, the opposition parties had worked out a plan to move together after a luncheon meeting hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The parties arranged three air-conditioned buses to transport the MPs, coordinating the movement and ensuring representation from different constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The buses were stopped at Ashoka Road, near the Shangri-La hotel, about two kilometres from Jantar Mantar.

Then followed a high-drama in the national capital, with several opposition leaders being detained after they staged a sit-in and raised slogans demanding the poll body chief's resignation.

Here are the latest updates on INDIA bloc protest: